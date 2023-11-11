Lexington Police issue Golden Alert for missing Lexington man
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department have issued a Golden Alert for 19-year-old Brennon Higgins.
Higgins was last seen Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Stonewood Lane in Lexington.
Higgins is 6′1″ tall, approximately 139 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a developmental disorder.
Those with knowledge of Higgins’ whereabouts are asked to call 911.
