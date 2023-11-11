Lexington Police issue Golden Alert for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department have issued a Golden Alert for 19-year-old Brennon Higgins.

Higgins was last seen Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Stonewood Lane in Lexington.

Higgins is 6′1″ tall, approximately 139 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a developmental disorder.

Those with knowledge of Higgins’ whereabouts are asked to call 911.

