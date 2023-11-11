Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington police search for burglary suspect

Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A burglary suspect is on the run.

Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into Popular Smoke and Vape Shop on Codell Drive.

They responded around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s unknown how much was taken, if anything.

There is no suspect information to release at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Looking at the impact Ohio’s marijuana law has on Kentucky
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
According to a press release, the ATF, Lexington Police Dept. and Kentucky State Police have...
‘Several’ individuals arrested by ATF, Lexington Police and KSP

Latest News

Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One person hurt in road-rage shooting in Lexington
A fundraiser supporting Make-A-Wish and honoring the life of Cody Dorman was held in Clark...
Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish remembers Cody Dorman
‘Big Blue Crush’ blood donation competition returning this week
Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service
U.S. Marshals offering reward for man wanted in KY murder case