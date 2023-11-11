Lexington police search for burglary suspect
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A burglary suspect is on the run.
Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into Popular Smoke and Vape Shop on Codell Drive.
They responded around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
It’s unknown how much was taken, if anything.
There is no suspect information to release at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
