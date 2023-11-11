Magoffin Countians honors veterans, completes memorial

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Honoring veterans has been something Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman said he has always been passionate about.

“We have veterans who have been involved in every major battle since the creation of Magoffin County in 1860, so we honor our veterans here,” he explained.

He saw other memorials across the country and wanted to bring something similar to Magoffin county.

“What happened a couple of years ago, I saw a couple of veteran memorials that had all of the service flags around it and it got me wanting that same thing here in Magoffin County,” Wireman said.

On Saturday, the flags at the Magoffin County Veterans Memorial were raised for the first time representing all of the military branches.

“What you see is all of the service flags and the MIA flag around the perimeter, guarding our veterans memorial and our USA flag,” he explained.

Wireman said the completed memorial means a lot for the community.

“It’s something from our region, we stand up and we fight for our nation and as you’ve seen from the crowd that was here today, our community supports us,” he said. “I think our community has gotten behind this effort, we’re continuing to dedicate roads, you see the casualty list on the wall behind me. We’re going through it one by one, identifying the communities they were raised in and putting signs up and doing veteran ceremonies for those individuals.”

He said seeing folks so engaged in the ceremony puts everything in perspective.

“They weren’t all veterans out there, there was a lot of people just from the community that came out today and that makes me proud to be a Magoffin countian and a Kentuckian and an American,” Wireman explained.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.