No. 8 Alabama spoils Senior Day for Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 7-0 SEC) topped the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) 49-21 Saturday afternoon at Kroger Field.

UK honored 25 seniors pregame, as this was the Wildcats’ final home game of the season.

Alabama would score three touchdowns to start the game, jumping out to a 21-0 lead over the Cats. At the end of the first, fifth-year quarterback Devin Leary found fifth-year wide receiver Tayvion Robinson on a six-yard touchdown to get Kentucky on the scoreboard, they would trail 21-7 after a quarter.

In the second quarter, senior running back Roydell Williams caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe to give the Crimson Tide a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Coming out of the half, UK fifth-year running back Ray Davis found his way back into the end zone on a two-yard rush, to put Kentucky within two scores, but Alabama had another answer as Milroe rushed for another touchdown to make the score was 34-14 after three quarters.

To start the fourth quarter, Milroe would get another Alabama touchdown to go up 42-14. Davis would score his second touchdown (11th on the season) on a one-yard rush to make it 49-21.

Leary finished 17-31 for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban pulled Milroe early in the fourth quarter, but he finished 16-23 for 240 yards, three touchdowns and one interception passing and 7-33 for two touchdowns on the ground.

With the win, Alabama clinched the SEC West.

Next weekend UK goes to South Carolina (4-6, 2-5 SEC) for a 7:30 P.M. kickoff on Saturday inside Williams-Brice Stadium, airing on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.