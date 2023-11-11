One person hurt in road-rage shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A man is in the hospital after an apparent road-rage shooting.

Lexington Police were called out to the Speedway on Versailles Road around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found a man shot.

The man was shot somewhere along Versailles Road and then drove to the gas station, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Lexington Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or at http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

