Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

One person hurt in road-rage shooting in Lexington

Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.(wkyt news staff)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A man is in the hospital after an apparent road-rage shooting.

Lexington Police were called out to the Speedway on Versailles Road around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found a man shot.

The man was shot somewhere along Versailles Road and then drove to the gas station, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Lexington Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or at http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Looking at the impact Ohio’s marijuana law has on Kentucky
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky
According to a press release, the ATF, Lexington Police Dept. and Kentucky State Police have...
‘Several’ individuals arrested by ATF, Lexington Police and KSP

Latest News

A fundraiser supporting Make-A-Wish and honoring the life of Cody Dorman was held in Clark...
Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish remembers Cody Dorman
‘Big Blue Crush’ blood donation competition returning this week
Photo Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service
U.S. Marshals offering reward for man wanted in KY murder case
‘The fire came down from the top of the mountain’: Knox Co. man watches forest fires burn all...
WATCH | ‘The fire came down from the top of the mountain’: Knox Co. man watches forest fires burn all around his home