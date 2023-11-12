Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Chilly but Sunny Sunday

Everyday Kentucky
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks a Sunny Sunday
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A chilly start to our Sunday with temps warming into the upper 50s for most of the region. Sunshine will spill over the commonwealth, leading us to enjoy those seasonably mild temps before our temps tumble into the low 30s, upper 20s in the overnight.

Our Monday and Tuesday will remain the same type of day as well - cool starts climbing into mild temperatures, with a healthy mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the 60s by the mid week.

Rain chances return on Wednesday, with the potential for scattered showers through Thursday - before turning more widespread in rain chances by the weekend.

Lots of sunshine for the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
