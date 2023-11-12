Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Quiet weather continues to start the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clear skies will be with us this evening as it will be very chilly, with temperatures falling into the 40s. Skies turn partly cloudy for the overnight as it turns cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds to start off Monday as temperatures quickly rise into the 50s by mid-morning. Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day as it will be a mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak cold front will work its way through the area late in the day, but it really won’t do much. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight as it will turn cold once again with lows in the low to mid 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds will be with us to start the day on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 40s. It will be a slightly cooler day for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will start out with partly cloudy skies, and it will pretty much stay that way the entire day. Mild temperatures return for Wednesday as we see highs in the low to mid 60s—mostly clear skies for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Still dry for the day on Thursday as we see plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Another mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds increase into the evening, with a few showers arriving overnight—lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday will be a cloudy day as we will have scattered showers throughout the day and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will linger through Friday night and potentially into Saturday. With the exception of a few showers on Saturday, next weekend will be calm, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

