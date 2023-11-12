Breathitt County housing rebuild continues

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Several housing projects are making progress in Breathitt County, which was devastated by the July 2022 flood.

The Housing Development Alliance, Samaritan’s Purse and many other organizations are working to build homes on higher ground for flood survivors.

Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble said they have already completed some homes.

“Part of the Samaritan’s Purse project, which is 14 homes. Peachtree Lane has got five homes. I think three of them, people’s already moved in them. Our biggest problem is finding places to put them out of the flood plain,” said Noble.

Noble added that county leaders are continuing to work with state and federal officials on funding projects.

