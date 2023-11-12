Everyday Kentucky
'Holly Day' Market helps support central Kentucky communities

‘Holly Day’ Market helps support central Kentucky communities
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many are already skipping ahead to Christmas.

“I woke up on Friday morning, and it was like Christmas morning. I was like ‘it’s here!’ So, we are just so excited to see it all come together,” said Beth Shockley, the vice chair of Holly Day.

More than 80 booths of local vendors make up the Junior League of Lexington’s 17th annual Holly Day market.

“It’s just really cool to see it all come full circle,” Shockley. “To be able to put a market together that supports women-owned businesses, that supports charities, that supports volunteerism in general, it’s just awesome.”

The event’s sponsors help to support seven central Kentucky groups that give back to the community.

“Our agencies will apply every year to get grants from us, and based on their need, we provide either monetary donations or volunteer services through our mentors.” said Brooke Englert, the chair of Holly Day.

Some vendors, like Peggy Queen of Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, come back year after year.

“We were here their first show and we’ve never stopped coming,” said Queen. “Every year, we’re like ‘oh, we’re tired, should we do it again?’ But we’re not going to miss it. We just love it. It’s such a wonderful organization and just such a great event to see so many people in the community.”

It is a weekend focused on giving back and buying local, accompanied by a healthy dose of the Christmas spirit.

“There’s no better way to kick off Christmas than with a market like this,” said Shockley.

The Holly Day Market will be open on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Bank Center.

