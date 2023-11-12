Morehead knocks off PFL front-runner Davidson

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) -The Morehead State Eagles football team (4-6, 3-4 PFL) knocked off conference front-runner Davidson (7-3, 6-1 PFL) on Saturday, 47-17.

The Eagle defense intercepted a school-record six passes, while sophomore quarterback Bryce Patterson threw for six touchdowns in his first career start. Patterson, who started in place of the injured Carter Cravens, went 10-16 for 240 yards and six touchdowns. He was sacked twice. Junior wide receiver Ryan Upp had three of those touchdowns, getting five catches for 140 yards.

The visitors did out-gain MSU 378-358, but the Eagles stopped Davidson on four fourth-down attempts.

Morehead State wraps up the 2023 season at Presbyterian at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

