Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Morehead knocks off PFL front-runner Davidson

MSU quarterback Bryce Patterson
MSU quarterback Bryce Patterson(Morehead State Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) -The Morehead State Eagles football team (4-6, 3-4 PFL) knocked off conference front-runner Davidson (7-3, 6-1 PFL) on Saturday, 47-17.

The Eagle defense intercepted a school-record six passes, while sophomore quarterback Bryce Patterson threw for six touchdowns in his first career start. Patterson, who started in place of the injured Carter Cravens, went 10-16 for 240 yards and six touchdowns. He was sacked twice. Junior wide receiver Ryan Upp had three of those touchdowns, getting five catches for 140 yards.

The visitors did out-gain MSU 378-358, but the Eagles stopped Davidson on four fourth-down attempts.

Morehead State wraps up the 2023 season at Presbyterian at 1 p.m. ET Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Looking at the impact Ohio’s marijuana law has on Kentucky
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Ajae Petty vs. USC-Upstate
UK women’s basketball commands USC-Upstate
Centre Football wins in season finale
No. 8 Alabama spoils Senior Day for Kentucky
WATCH | No. 8 Alabama spoils Senior Day for Kentucky
Tigers quarterback Gehrig Slunaker and running back Darius Neal
Georgetown cruises past Campbellsville in regular season finale