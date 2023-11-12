Everyday Kentucky
One hurt in shooting at Lexington apartment complex

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -One man is hurt after a late-night shooting.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Lexington Police were called out the Eastland Hills apartment complex on Jennifer Road, for reports of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, police found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries. No one else was hurt.

Lexington Police say they did arrest someone at the scene and that criminal charges are pending. Their name has not yet been released.

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more information.

