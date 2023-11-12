UK Men’s Basketball lands commitment from state’s top prospect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lyon County guard Travis Perry announced his commitment to Kentucky on Sunday afternoon, becoming the third player in Head Coach John Calipari’s 2024 class.

Perry is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school boys basketball history.

The six-foot-two senior chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Cincinnati, Ole Miss and WKU. 24/7 Sports has Perry as the top prospect in the Commonwealth and the nation’s number six point guard. He is considered a four-star prospect.

He will join point guard Boogie Fland and center Smoto Cyril in the class, which boosts UK to number six in the 24/7 rankings.

