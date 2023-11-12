Everyday Kentucky
UK Men’s Basketball lands commitment from state’s top prospect

Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16
Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lyon County guard Travis Perry announced his commitment to Kentucky on Sunday afternoon, becoming the third player in Head Coach John Calipari’s 2024 class.

Perry is the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school boys basketball history.

The six-foot-two senior chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Cincinnati, Ole Miss and WKU. 24/7 Sports has Perry as the top prospect in the Commonwealth and the nation’s number six point guard. He is considered a four-star prospect.

He will join point guard Boogie Fland and center Smoto Cyril in the class, which boosts UK to number six in the 24/7 rankings.

