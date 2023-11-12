Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

UK women’s basketball commands USC-Upstate

Ajae Petty vs. USC-Upstate
Ajae Petty vs. USC-Upstate(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky women’s basketball team (2-0) topped USC-Upstate (0-3) 82-54 at Rupp Arena Saturday evening.

The Cats again had five players in double figures on their way to a second win.

Ajae Petty led all scorers with 19 points, while also grabbing nine rebounds. Eniya Russell came off the bench to score 14 points and also grab nine rebounds. Maddie Scherr had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Cats.

Brooklyn Miles had 10 points and four assists, while Zennia Thomas came off the bench to score a career high 10 points in the contest.

UK head coach Kyra Elzy liked how her team executed a number of goals in Saturday’s win.

“(We took) five charges,” Elzy said. “We had five people in double figures, which was huge. We won the boards, plus-11.”

Russell had one of her better games since arriving in Lexington, something that Elzy liked to see.

“Eniya had a great game. I thought she came in and gave us big minutes,” Elzy said. “She’s locked in and focused. She got nine rebounds and she was very excited about it, and so was I. Proud of her for rebounding the basketball.”

Kentucky blew the game open with a 17-0 run at the end of the first half to turn a nine-point lead into a comfortable advantage. In the second half, UK was able to maintain that lead and cruise to a 2-0 start on the season.

Next up for the Cats is a matchup against Austin Peay on Tuesday night at Georgetown College. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Looking at the impact Ohio’s marijuana law has on Kentucky
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Police searching for missing teen in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) attempts to throw as Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim...
No. 8 Alabama spoils Senior Day for Kentucky
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves shoots against Texas A&M-Commerce during the first half of an NCAA...
Antonio Reeves scores 21 points, No. 16 Kentucky beats Texas A&M Commerce 81-61
All Blue Weather Preview - Alabama
All Blue Weather Preview - Alabama
Beginning in 2025, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will be UK baseball's permanent opponents each...
South Carolina, Vandy set as UK’s permanent baseball opponents beginning in 2025