Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘Believing in Forever’ 10th annual coat drive is underway

'Believing in Forever' 10th annual coat drive underway
'Believing in Forever' 10th annual coat drive underway(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Believing in Forever’ is hosting its 10th annual coat drive.

Founder Devine Carama says they’re collecting coats for youth across Central Kentucky.

This year, they’re working to fulfill at least 2,000 coat requests. Carama started collecting coats at the end of September. They will be handed out in the first week of December.

Carama says they’re asking people to donate new coats only. “We also want to inspire these kids, you know, give them something they can pull that tag off and know that somebody loves me enough to give me something brand new,” said Carama.

Monday, Carama picked up about a dozen coats donated by the Golden Age Ministry of Greater Liberty Baptist Church in Lexington.

New coats can be dropped off at Consolidated Baptist Church (in the back entrance of the Andrews Center) at 1625 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40505, between 9 am and 4:40 pm.

Believing in Forever is also accepting monetary donations to purchase new coats.

Cash App donations can be sent to $BelievingInForever, Venmo to @BelievingInForever, or Paypal or Zelle to 859-303-2637. Personal or business checks made out to ‘Believing In Forever Inc’ and mailed to 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, KY 40505.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday
Man arrested after Lexington apartment shooting
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

George Hill and Samantha Hill
Kentucky pair accused of locking 5 kids in room without restroom breaks
The city of Lexington saw a record-breaking amount of violence in 2022. Leaders say they’re...
Crime data shows gun violence is down in Lexington
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Suspect’s insurance policy canceled ‘without proper notice,’ filing claims
For more than decades now, Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves to compete against the...
Big Blue Crush competition underway