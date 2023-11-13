‘Believing in Forever’ 10th annual coat drive is underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Believing in Forever’ is hosting its 10th annual coat drive.

Founder Devine Carama says they’re collecting coats for youth across Central Kentucky.

This year, they’re working to fulfill at least 2,000 coat requests. Carama started collecting coats at the end of September. They will be handed out in the first week of December.

Carama says they’re asking people to donate new coats only. “We also want to inspire these kids, you know, give them something they can pull that tag off and know that somebody loves me enough to give me something brand new,” said Carama.

Monday, Carama picked up about a dozen coats donated by the Golden Age Ministry of Greater Liberty Baptist Church in Lexington.

New coats can be dropped off at Consolidated Baptist Church (in the back entrance of the Andrews Center) at 1625 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40505, between 9 am and 4:40 pm.

Believing in Forever is also accepting monetary donations to purchase new coats.

Cash App donations can be sent to $BelievingInForever, Venmo to @BelievingInForever, or Paypal or Zelle to 859-303-2637. Personal or business checks made out to ‘Believing In Forever Inc’ and mailed to 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, KY 40505.

