Big Blue Crush competition underway
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rivalry between the University of Kentucky and the University of Tennessee is extending beyond the playing field for a greater cause.

“This is a hallmark event at Kentucky Blood Center where we try to rally big blue nation together to kind of stock the shelves,” said Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center.

For more than decades now, Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves to compete against the Volunteers to see who can get more blood donations in just five days.

The annual event is a fun way to get die-hard Cats fans to donate.

“The Tennessee and Kentucky football game used to fall on this week every year. The football schedule has changed over the years so we can’t align it exactly with the Tennessee game because we need blood this week,” said Lindsey.

Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center says the drive happens the week before Thanksgiving every year…to get ahead of the holiday rush.

“Thanksgiving, like any other holiday, is a time when, unfortunately, because people are busy, they’re not coming in and donating blood. So, Big Blue Crush is a time for us to come in and be proactive,” said Lindsey.

The Wildcats have won three of the past four drives. Monday, they’re sending donors away with some fun prizes.

“You get a little extra for donating here at UK. You get a tee shirt, you get a free entree at Qdoba, and you get a $5 Starbucks gift card,” said Lindsey.

Hoping that UK fans can continue that win streak and bring some of the passion the Cats fans always have to help save lives.

There are more chances to donate coming up. The Gatton Student Center is open from Monday through Friday from 10 to 5.

A mobile donation sight will be at William T. Young Library from 2-6 Monday.

