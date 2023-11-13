Everyday Kentucky
Committee discusses regulations for Delta-8 in Kentucky
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Farm Bill passed in 2018, it opened a lot of doors for hemp products.

But it also left room, for some loopholes.

“The simplest way to think about this, what the legislature has done, they have all but legalized THC,” said Bradley Clark, Suhre and Associates.

Emergency regulations are now in place to provide better oversight for intoxicating hemp related products like Delta-8 THC.

The goal is to clearly separate products that are for adult-use only.

“It looks at what kind of testing has to happen, how potent it can be, who can it be sold to, what does the packaging look like?” said Clark.

For months, the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee has been trying to lay some ground rules. They recently enacted an emergency rule which is currently in-place.

“Manufacturers are selling it, retailers are producing it, it’s out there existing and Kentucky really took the lead to take this step to actually regulate the products and make sure they’re safe for consumers,” said Katelyn Meckes, Director of Operations with U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

The committee has been working closely with industry leaders and business owners about the requirements. Tying to strike a chord between safety and success.

“Everything’s gonna have to be child proof, you’re going to have to have an ID to buy it, it’s going to be securely stored in the store, there are lots of requirements now that you’re going to have to jump through,” said Clark. “You’re going to know exactly what you’re getting, as opposed to before it was kind of the Wild Wild West.”

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable still has some details they’d like to see ironed out. But they believe these measures are a step in the right direction.

“It’s really important,” said Meckes. “The reality is anyone can create this product at home and a consumer won’t necessarily know what’s in it. This will create definitions, set forth requirements for processing, manufacturing, retail sale. It is a giant task, but it is super helpful for this industry.”

Once adopted, businesses will have 90 days to become compliant.

These regulations are different from Senate Bill 47. It legalized medical marijuana. That bill does not go into effect until January 2025.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

