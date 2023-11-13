Crime data shows gun violence is down in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington saw a record-breaking amount of violence in 2022. Leaders say they’re working to make sure those records aren’t broken again in 2023.

“In our work, we really look at the three-year averages. And so when you look at the three-year averages, everything is we’re starting to see the level out or decrease,” said Director of ONE Lexington, Devine Carama.

According to data from ONE Lexington, the city’s homicide and shooting statistics are down from where they were at this point last year. “It’s encouraging,” said Carama.

As of Monday morning, there have been 22 homicides in the city...21 by gun. At this point last year, there had been a total of 39 homicides...33 of which were by gun.

That’s 12 fewer gun-related homicides than last year.

“It’s our nonprofit, business sector, faith community, the school system, city government, one Lexington. All of us are communicating and working together. And I think it’s closing the gaps that people normally fall through,” said Carama.

ONE Lexington uses government resources and community partnerships to address gun violence impacting youth and young adults. In their purview, gun-related homicide numbers for this year are on par with last year’s numbers, currently sitting at 11. However, Lexington has seen 27 fewer shootings with victims in this age group than last year.

“The majority of those being impacted by gun violence and driving the gun violence are within that age purview. But then also, if we’re looking at the roadmap, right, and we’re looking at the root causes, we’re looking 10, 20, 30 years from now, we have to invest in our youth, we have to make those social, financial investments into our youth,” said Carama.

That’s why Devine says ONE Lexington and their community partners are working to make the city’s youth feel both empowered and supported every day.

