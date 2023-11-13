FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Quiet Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our week is off and running on a pleasant note with some really nice weather across the Bluegrass State. Changes show up by the end of the week as a strong fall cold front drops in, leading to bigger changes for Thanksgiving week.

Highs today range from the upper 50s to middle 60s across the state and we can put this weather on a loop for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday brings about the chance for a shower or two as moisture increases from the south and southwest. This is ahead of a big dip in the jet stream diving in here for Friday. That’s when the cold front shows up with gusty showers and crashing temps.

A slightly colder then normal air mass comes in behind that before the numbers jump again by Monday as we get set for what could be a major storm system in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.