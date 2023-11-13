Everyday Kentucky
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Garrard County over the weekend.

We’re told 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, of Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday morning in the Buckeye community.

Then, on Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., of Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the county.

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves. Skeens tells us he has never seen anything like this in 30 years of law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

