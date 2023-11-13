Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few more above average days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will hover above average for a few more days.

You should end up with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures for a few more days. Our average highs for this week run between 54 and 57 degrees. I have some of our highs at the mid-60s for the peak of the warmth. A lot of this will remain in place for several days this week. All the way through at least Thursday. This means these highs could run as much as 10 degrees above normal territory.

A system will move in for Friday and increase our rain chances. It does not look like a tremendous amount of rain for our region. These showers will lead us to some cooler air. Don’t expect a drastic drop for highs but it will be noticeably cooler. This run with temperatures will bring us to the mid and upper-50s.

Take care of each other!

