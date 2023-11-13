Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce holds 2024 legislative preview in Lexington

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held a legislative preview at the Central Bank Center in...
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held a legislative preview at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the Kentucky general assembly meeting in just under two months, legislators met at the Central Bank Center in Lexington about what Kentuckians can expect out of lawmakers this upcoming session.

“We’re going to lead with a conservative bend,” said Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. “That is the mandate we have, and we feel very strongly about our position and we’re going to lead from a position of strength.”

Monday’s conference, hosted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, focused on a wide range of topics, from healthcare, to infrastructure, to the workforce.

One fixture of the upcoming session will be the need to pass a two-year budget and a road plan. The Kentucky legislature must pass one every even-numbered year.

“We have a lot of members in the House and the Senate who will be experiencing the budget and the road plan for the first time, so it’s going to take a little extra time and energy on those two issues,” said Sen. Thayer.

Another topic that both parties are discussing is education, with Republicans advocating for increased parental oversight in their child’s education, including choosing where their child attends school.

“I would anticipate there will be legislation to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot that would give the general assembly more flexibility to offer more school choice for Kentucky,” said Rep. James Tipton (R-Taylorsville).

Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Education First” Plan, which he released in Aug., focuses on increasing teacher pay and fully funding pre-K. Gov. Beshear’s team directed WKYT to an Aug. statement that reads, “The biggest difference between the governor’s last budget proposal and the general assembly’s enacted budget was the lack of funding for education.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday
Man arrested after Lexington apartment shooting
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash

Latest News

Delta-8 products
Committee discusses regulations for Delta-8 in Kentucky
Committee discusses regulations for Delta-8 in Kentucky
WATCH | Committee discusses regulations for Delta-8 in Kentucky
Crime data shows gun violence is down in Lexington
WATCH | Crime data shows gun violence is down in Lexington
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of Radon safety
WATCH | Lung Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of Radon safety