Kentucky Newsmakers 11/12: Secretary of State Michael Adams; Buffalo Trace Distillery General Manager Tyler Adams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and Buffalo Trace Distillery General Manager Tyler Adams.

Kentucky’s election is now in the books.

Democratic governor Andy Beshear won re-election along with his Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

All other races were won by Republicans, including Secretary of State Michael Adams, who oversaw the election while winning his second term.

Adams was also the top Republican vote-getter.

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky, and it’s become an even more important factor in the state’s economy because of bourbon tourism.

Many visitors come to Kentucky just to see the bourbon-making process, and distillers have leaned into that by making it more informative and entertaining.

Buffalo Trace calls itself Kentucky’s oldest bourbon distillery, tracing its origins back to 1805.

As we approach the holidays, Buffalo Trace is making some major announcements, including a new location in London, England, an update to its major expansion in Frankfort and the release of what it calls the ‘prohibition collection.’

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.