Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky pair accused of locking 5 kids in room without restroom breaks

George Hill and Samantha Hill
George Hill and Samantha Hill(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man and woman in Madison County are accused of locking children in a bedroom.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to Harrison King Lane in Berea for a complaint of animal neglect.

While on the scene for that call, the sheriff’s office says deputies learned that 30-year-old George Hill and 31-year-old Samantha Hill had locked five children in a bedroom for extended periods of time with limited food, water and without restroom breaks.

The Hills were arrested on five counts of criminal abuse and five counts of unlawful imprisonment.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday
Man arrested after Lexington apartment shooting
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for 19-year-old Brennon Higgins.
Lexington Police cancel Golden Alert, missing man found
The Holly Day Market in Lexington raises money for local charities while celebrating the...
‘Holly Day’ Market helps support central Kentucky communities
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending

Latest News

The city of Lexington saw a record-breaking amount of violence in 2022. Leaders say they’re...
Crime data shows gun violence is down in Lexington
'Believing in Forever' 10th annual coat drive underway
‘Believing in Forever’ 10th annual coat drive is underway
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Suspect’s insurance policy canceled ‘without proper notice,’ filing claims
For more than decades now, Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves to compete against the...
Big Blue Crush competition underway
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive radon...
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of Radon safety