Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of Radon safety

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive radon...
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer.(Pixabay)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Among non-smokers, experts say that radioactive radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer.

Radon is a natural radioactive gas. When radon exposure occurs indoors, like in a home, it can cause more risks.

The gas is in the ground naturally but can get into homes through cracks in the floors or walls. You can’t see, smell or taste it.

In Fayette County, American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists statistics show that more than half, or one in two homes tested for radon had dangerous levels. They say the average indoor radon level recorded in Fayette County is twice the EPA maximum acceptable level.

In Woodford County, more than 57% of buildings tested in the zip code 40383 have elevated radon levels.

According to the AARST Radon Report Card, 44% of homes tested in Kentucky have dangerous levels of Radon, and they say about 20% of the total new lung cancer cases in Kentucky each year are connected to radon exposure.

PREVIOUS: Survivors warn of dangers around Radon exposure

Testing is the only way to determine radon levels. If your radon levels are high, experts say to contact a certified radon service professional to fix your home.

Across the country, the EPA estimates that about 21,000 people die each year from radon-related lung cancer.

For a free radon testing kit, you can reach out to your local health department or complete a form on the Free Radon Test Kit offer website. The Kentucky Radon Program provides radon test kits for free to Kentucky residents through grant funding from the EPA Indoor Radon Grant.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday
Man arrested after Lexington apartment shooting
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for 19-year-old Brennon Higgins.
Lexington Police cancel Golden Alert, missing man found
The Holly Day Market in Lexington raises money for local charities while celebrating the...
‘Holly Day’ Market helps support central Kentucky communities
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending

Latest News

The city of Lexington saw a record-breaking amount of violence in 2022. Leaders say they’re...
Crime data shows gun violence is down in Lexington
'Believing in Forever' 10th annual coat drive underway
‘Believing in Forever’ 10th annual coat drive is underway
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Suspect’s insurance policy canceled ‘without proper notice,’ filing claims
For more than decades now, Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves to compete against the...
Big Blue Crush competition underway