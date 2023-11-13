Military Missions aims to send nearly 6,000 holiday boxes to troops overseas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, Military Missions sends holiday care packages to troops at bases all over the world.

They’re getting ready to ship them off soon, but volunteers say they’re in need of a few key items to make it happen.

Military Missions is dedicated to giving troops a taste of home four times a year.

“Receiving that taste of home just reminds our deployed servicemembers that we miss them, we’re proud of them and we love them,” said Dan Koett, Military Missions board member.

Military Missions was founded in 2004 by Beth Pennington. Pennington is the mother of a marine. She says she saw a need to support her son and his fellow soldiers from afar.

Military Missions sends care packages to thousands of soldiers for Easter, Fourth of July, Veterans Day/Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“This is a 24/7, 365-day effort,” said Koett.

From floor to ceiling, the shelves at Military Missions are full. Koett said it’s thanks to generous donations from the community.

Koett said while volunteers were packing boxes, they noticed they were in need of four key items.

“Toothpaste, individually wrapped snack items, hardtack candy and feminine hygiene products,” Koett said.

Koett said the boxes are filled to the brim with things they can’t typically get on base.

“The pictures of them opening their care packages and that are saying thank you and how much it means to them, is truly special.”

They’ll also find a special, hand-written note of support.

“Every soldier, every sailor, every airman receives a card. Sometimes those are from adults, but oftentimes those are from students from local schools,” said Koett.

Koett said it’s important that these servicemen and women aren’t forgotten while they’re fighting for our freedoms.

“We owe a debt of gratitude that will never be able to be repaid to those who have and currently do serve, so it’s our way of saying thank you.”

If you’re interested in helping in their efforts:

Donate Online: militarymissions.org/donate/

Drop off items at Military Missions located at 570 Delzan Place, Suite 10, Lexington, KY

Military Missions would like to have all of the donations by November 17 so the boxes can be sent in time.

