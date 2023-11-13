Everyday Kentucky
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cincinnati-based pizza chain LaRosa’s has announced the closure of its last Lexington location.

LaRosa’s announced in an email Monday the closure of the location on Southland Drive.

The Southland Drive location opened in 2019, along with a location on Richmond Road. The Richmond Road location closed this past July.

When they opened, LaRosa’s expected to have a total of five Lexington locations.

