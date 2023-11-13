Everyday Kentucky
Reese’s Caramel Big Cups are making a comeback due to popular demand

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Hershey Company has announced it’s bringing back caramel to its popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company is introducing Reese’s Caramel Big Cup in regular and king sizes.

Hershey’s discontinued the product in 2006, but a change.org petition that started two years ago urged the company to bring it back.

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”

They can be found in stores starting Friday.

