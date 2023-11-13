Everyday Kentucky
School closed doors Friday due to illness-driven staff shortage

Barbourville City School closed Friday due to staff shortage due to illness.
Barbourville City School closed Friday due to staff shortage due to illness.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter months are accompanied by seasonal sickness, whether it be the cold, the flu, RSV or COVID-19.

Late Thursday evening, Barbourville City School posted on its Facebook page, announcing they would be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 due to “staff shortage due to illness.”

“When you get a disease running through a school, whether it be staff or kids, sometimes shutting down for a day or two to cut that transmission, does occur.” said Dr. Jeff Foxx, a Lexington physician.

According to Dr. Foxx, winter months make it easier for illnesses to spread.

“We’re in the wintertime. We’re in enclosed doors, and so we’re going to see more spread of infections,” said Dr. Foxx. “One kid comes to school feeling fine, but actually is in the first day of disease and can spread to the other kids who can spread all over.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools nationwide three years ago, Dr. Foxx said there is a heightened awareness about the spread of infections.

“I think COVID did make us much more sensitive to infections and infectious disease and how they’re transmitted and concerns about transmissions about all kinds of disease,” said Dr. Foxx.

Those who are sick are advised to take precautions to prevent spreading illness, with important steps being to stay home when sick and to get vaccinated.

“They are safe. They are effective,” said Dr. Foxx. “It’s never too late to get vaccinated. Never. Keep your childhood immunizations up to date, but caregivers, parents, teachers, adult vaccines that are not required but highly recommended.”

Barbourville City School is set to resume classes on Monday, Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

