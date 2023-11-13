Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Titanic dinner menu sells for more than $100,000 at auction

A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.
A menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 at auction.(Henry Aldridge and Son via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A first-class menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 Saturday.

The menu appears to be the only surviving one of its kind.

The menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland.

Meal options included oysters, sirloin or beef and Victoria pudding.

The menu is heavily water-stained with some of the lettering erased.

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son says that is likely because it ended up in the ocean when the Titanic sank in 1912.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday
Man arrested after Lexington apartment shooting
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for 19-year-old Brennon Higgins.
Lexington Police cancel Golden Alert, missing man found
The Holly Day Market in Lexington raises money for local charities while celebrating the...
‘Holly Day’ Market helps support central Kentucky communities
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending

Latest News

FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transportation after massive fire closes interstate
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
RAW: Damage from Los Angeles interstate fire seen
Another nice day
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few more above average days