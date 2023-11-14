Everyday Kentucky
Attorney General-Elect Coleman announces transition team; priorities for new term

Coleman says the 26 men and women are made up of diverse backgrounds, skills and walks of life.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The incoming Attorney General says he has a team of diverse people that will help in the transition process.

Russell Coleman was elected last Tuesday. He says his team is made up of prosecutors, attorneys, public servants and non-profit leaders. He says they represent interests from all over Kentucky.

From now until January, Coleman, a Republican Attorney General-Elect succeeding Daniel Cameron, says his team will be tasked with transitioning into a role that he says will be focused on protecting Kentucky families.

The men and women joined Coleman in the capitol rotunda. There are 26 people. He says they are from the rivers to the mountains. Coleman was elected the state’s 52nd Attorney General a week ago. The former FBI agent and US Attorney says he wants to focus on curbing the drug flow and stopping the agenda coming from Washington, DC, that he says does not make sense.

“My plan is to use the best leaders, the best advocates with a deputy of experience on these very issues. You see them on my right and on my left. You see the convening authority placed into action,” said Coleman.

Coleman says he did congratulate Governor Beshear on his win and says he will be looking forward to working with the Governor’s office. He says protecting families is not R or D.

Coleman says his deputy attorney general and transition team co-chair is Rob Duncan and that his senior counsel is former state senator Will Schroder.

