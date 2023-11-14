Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway

Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Jackson County.

The coroner’s office says someone was found dead in a ditch along Highway 421 Tuesday morning.

At this point, they say it’s unknown what happened to the person.

The sheriff’s office says no other information is available right now.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
The 16 counties chosen were based on areas that were un served or underserved.
Large broadband expansion announced for parts of Kentucky
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV

Latest News

Coleman says the 26 men and women are made up of diverse backgrounds, skills and walks of life.
Attorney General-Elect Coleman announces transition team; priorities for new term
If you receive a call from your local police department asking you for payment over the phone,...
Scam calls costing some Kentuckians thousands
Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
WATCH | Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
A change will come with this next cold front
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temps stick around for a few more days