Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Jackson County.

The coroner’s office says someone was found dead in a ditch along Highway 421 Tuesday morning.

At this point, they say it’s unknown what happened to the person.

The sheriff’s office says no other information is available right now.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

