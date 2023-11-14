Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Follows Late Week Changes

cold front
cold front(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another in a series of gorgeous weather days across Kentucky before things change up by late this week. That’s when beneficial rains and colder temps roll through the region. That’s likely a sign of what’s ahead for Thanksgiving week and weekend when some winter weather may show up.

Temps out there today range from the upper 50s to low 60s for many with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs for Wednesday and Thursday surge deep into the 60s on a nice southwest wind flow kicking in. This is ahead of our strong cold front sweeping in for Friday. Gusty showers will be likely for much of the region with areas of central and eastern Kentucky picking up on some pretty good rainfall.

Highs this weekend come down into the mid and upper 40s with lows in the 20s. Skies will be dry.

A powerful storm system rolls our way Monday night and Tuesday with rain, wind and crashing temps before Thanksgiving. The colder air may even be accompanied by a touch of winter at some point.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
The 16 counties chosen were based on areas that were un served or underserved.
Large broadband expansion announced for parts of Kentucky
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV

Latest News

A change will come with this next cold front
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temps stick around for a few more days
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Quiet Weather
Another nice day
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few more above average days