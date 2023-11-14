FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Follows Late Week Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another in a series of gorgeous weather days across Kentucky before things change up by late this week. That’s when beneficial rains and colder temps roll through the region. That’s likely a sign of what’s ahead for Thanksgiving week and weekend when some winter weather may show up.

Temps out there today range from the upper 50s to low 60s for many with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs for Wednesday and Thursday surge deep into the 60s on a nice southwest wind flow kicking in. This is ahead of our strong cold front sweeping in for Friday. Gusty showers will be likely for much of the region with areas of central and eastern Kentucky picking up on some pretty good rainfall.

Highs this weekend come down into the mid and upper 40s with lows in the 20s. Skies will be dry.

A powerful storm system rolls our way Monday night and Tuesday with rain, wind and crashing temps before Thanksgiving. The colder air may even be accompanied by a touch of winter at some point.

