Good Question: Are you supposed to stop for a school bus on a divided road?

School bus stop sign.
School bus stop sign.
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Sherry asks, “Are you supposed to stop for a school bus on a divided road like Hays Boulevard?”

Sherry, that depends on if you’re traveling in the same direction as the bus. If you are, then yes, you would stop.

But, because Hays is a four-lane road with a divided median if you’re headed the other direction, you wouldn’t have to.

The Department of Education put out clear rules about how Kentucky’s laws apply to drivers near school buses.

On two-lane roads, or two-lane roads where there’s a center passing lane, all traffic in both directions must stop so kids can safely get off the bus.

But, on four-lane roads, including those with no median, only drivers in the same lane as the bus have to stop.

State law also says if the driver of a vehicle breaking that law isn’t apparent, it’ll be presumed “...that the person in whose name the vehicle is registered or leased was the operator of the vehicle at the time of the alleged violation and is subject to the penalties...”

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

