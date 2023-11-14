Everyday Kentucky
Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

Hundreds of people filled this Anderson County School board meeting.
Hundreds of people filled this Anderson County School board meeting.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people filled an Anderson County School Board meeting Monday night.

They’re calling for an investigation into a school employee.

As the family of a student alleges, there was an inappropriate relationship between the employee and their daughter, who was a junior at the time.

“The easy thing to do would be to sweep this under the rug. The courageous thing would be to stand up for families as our representatives,” said the student’s father, Brad Briscoe.

Brad and Stacey Briscoe say they first learned about what they call an inappropriate relationship between their daughter and a high school employee in 2022.

They say their daughter sought counseling and later began to text and eventually moved in for a period of time with the school employee.

Briscoe says after finding texts between his daughter and the employee, they reported them to the school district. But say no action was ever taken.

The district’s attorney says they cannot comment on ongoing personnel matters.

“The process is not set up for any of you all to leave tonight with the satisfaction that I think a lot of you have on your minds because the board can’t take action,” the district’s attorney said.

Hundreds of community members came to Monday night’s meeting, asking the board to address these allegations.

They expressed their anger and frustration as the meeting became heated several times throughout.

Of the dozens who spoke asking for action, One person did speak out, calling this a witch hunt of the school employee.

“We’re asking you to demonstrate courage by doing whatever it takes to make Anderson County schools a safe place for students and their families,” Briscoe said.

The board did tell this crowd that they would listen tonight but would not make any comments on the matter.

“Part of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990 was to remove the political pressure, this type of local pressure to make spur of the moment, on a whim decisions about the operations of public school districts,” the district’s attorney said.

Superintendent Sheila Mitchell did not comment tonight, but she did release a statement six days ago. She says she is not legally allowed to release the content or outcome of an investigation unless the parents of the student sign a release. She says these investigations have legal processes in place that are followed

