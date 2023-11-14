Everyday Kentucky
Jayden Quaintance signs with Kentucky

5-star big man chooses Cats over Missouri
Jayden Quaintance, the top-ranked center in the Class of 2024, has signed with Kentucky.
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 2024 big man Jayden Quaintance signed on Tuesday to play basketball at Kentucky.

The 5-star player out of Raleigh Word of God High School is rated the top center in the Class of 2024, after reclassifying from 2025.

Quaintance picked the Wildcats over Missouri, Ohio State and Florida.

Because Quaintance just turned 16 in July, he won’t be eligible to enter the NBA Draft until 2025, and will spend at least two seasons at Kentucky.

Quaintance averaged 14.5 points and 11.1 rebounds last season in the Overtime Elite league.

