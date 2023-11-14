Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temps stick around for a few more days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These milder days are always a treat. This run is another short-lived one as some colder air is coming by the weekend.

We normally pick up highs in the mid to upper 50s for this part of November. Right now, we are on track to eventually hit about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Most will find that level on Wednesday & Thursday. There is even some indication that we hit the upper 60s in a few spots. That really is downright warm for this time of year.

A cold front will move into the region on Friday. Rain chances will increase significantly with the arrival of this next system. It isn’t a bad thing to see rain on radar and we will have plenty of it around. Totals might not be extremely high but they will bring a little bit of rain. The other issue will be the drop from the mid to upper 60s down to the 40s by Saturday.

Take care of each other!

