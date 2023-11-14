Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temps stick around for a few more days

A change will come with this next cold front
A change will come with this next cold front(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These milder days are always a treat. This run is another short-lived one as some colder air is coming by the weekend.

We normally pick up highs in the mid to upper 50s for this part of November. Right now, we are on track to eventually hit about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Most will find that level on Wednesday & Thursday. There is even some indication that we hit the upper 60s in a few spots. That really is downright warm for this time of year.

A cold front will move into the region on Friday. Rain chances will increase significantly with the arrival of this next system. It isn’t a bad thing to see rain on radar and we will have plenty of it around. Totals might not be extremely high but they will bring a little bit of rain. The other issue will be the drop from the mid to upper 60s down to the 40s by Saturday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
The 16 counties chosen were based on areas that were un served or underserved.
Large broadband expansion announced for parts of Kentucky
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV

Latest News

radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Quiet Weather
Another nice day
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few more above average days
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Quiet weather continues to start the week
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Quiet weather continues to start the week