Kentucky Fish and WildLife talk hunting safety after hunting deaths

Kentucky Fish and WildLife talk hunting safety after hunting deaths
By Alexis Martin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrard County, Ky. (WKYT) - Two hunting deaths occurred in Garrard County over the weekend.

The Garrard County Sheriff’s Office said 77-year-old Russell Stillwell and 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle Jr. accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking with their firearms.

Officer James Brace is a conservation officer for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He said both of these deaths could have been prevented had the gun’s safety been on.

“Not only is it not uncommon, but for it to happen in the same county, say 5 miles apart, you know, it’s definitely shocking, and that’s not normal,” Officer Brace said

These aren’t the first hunting deaths this season.

“This is the third hunting incident in less than three weeks that has been fatal, so that’s why we’re preaching safety, safety, safety,” Officer Brace said.

He said if you’re moving at all, you should unload your gun. This prevents accidental and negligent discharges from the weapons.

“Treat your firearm as if it’s loaded, don’t point the gun at something you’re not willing to destroy or shoot, and know what is beyond your target, keep your finger out of the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot that object,” Officer Brace said.

Hunter education courses are free in Kentucky. With a license, you can hunt legally and safely. Officer Brace said that if you are licensed, it is important not to get complacent.

