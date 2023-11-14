Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky man sentenced for child porn

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort man was sentenced Tuesday following his conviction for receipt of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Richard Benson was sentenced to 23 years. He faced an enhanced penalty because he was previously convicted of a qualifying sexual offense involving a minor.

According to Benson’s plea agreement, law enforcement received information that Benson was uploading child pornography images utilizing his Google storage account.

On April 18, 2022, law enforcement interviewed Benson, and he admitted to receiving, accessing, and viewing child pornography.

A search warrant revealed Benson’s devices contained at least 17 videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.  Benson further admitted that he was previously convicted in Wisconsin of sexual assault in 1995.

Under federal law, Benson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.  Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years.

Benson was additionally ordered to pay $17,500 in restitution.

