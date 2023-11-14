National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending to hit record level

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Retail Federation (NRF) says spending is expected to reach record levels this holiday season, with spending sitting at upwards of $966 billion.

The Kentucky Retail Federation says they’re seeing people be more selective when buying gifts to get the best bang for their buck.

The NRF says the average household will spend nearly $900 on core holiday purchases, things like gifts, decorations and food.

Retail experts say many people will pick up a seasonal job to cover these costs.

The NRF says this year’s holiday spending prediction is consistent with pre-pandemic times.

Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says consumers have been resilient this year despite things like inflation, higher gas prices, soaring housing costs and student loan payments resuming.

McClain says people are having to be creative, whether that means making gifts this year, making price comparisons for items before buying and picking up a second or seasonal job.

The NRF expects retailers will hire up to 450,000 seasonal workers.

McClain says to not overwhelm yourself by buying gifts all at once and wait to swipe your card until you’ve found the best deal for your budget.

“Retailers have responded in kind by starting early Black Friday sales in the beginning of November. We’ve seen people start shopping in October to spread those purchases out over 3-4 months instead of trying to do it all in the last three weeks in December leading up to it,” said McClain.

Experts said they expect spending to continue through the end of the year on a range of items but at a slower pace.

McClain says, as for Thanksgiving costs, it’s expected to be about the same as last year, with turkeys being less expensive this year.

