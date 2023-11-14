Everyday Kentucky
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Lexington.

Around 3:00 a.m Tuesday, Lexington police say officers found a man with a knife wound on Montavesta Road, close to Tates Creek Circle and Lansdowne Drive.

The man told police someone stabbed him and took his money. Police say the man is expected to be okay.

The suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived. They do not have a description of the robber.

