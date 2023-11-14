Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Lexington.

Around 3:00 a.m Tuesday, Lexington police say officers found a man with a knife wound on Montavesta Road, close to Tates Creek Circle and Lansdowne Drive.

The man told police someone stabbed him and took his money. Police say the man is expected to be okay.

The suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived. They do not have a description of the robber.

