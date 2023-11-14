Several counties issue burn bans amid EKY forest fires

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As fires continue to burn across Kentucky, several different counties have issued burn bans.

We spoke with the U.S. Forest Service out of Winchester about what Kentuckians should do to lower the chance of another one starting.

Since November 3, fires have been burning across the eastern portions of the state, now encompassing over 26,000 acres of land, increasing by more than 3,000 acres in the past 24 hours.

While firefighters have been called into other states for assistance, officials are encouraging folks to do their part to stop the spreading of the fires.

“Fire restrictions help land managers evaluate conditions, and they reduce the risk of wildfires during droughts and extreme drought conditions,” said Ryan Benke, a Detailed Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer for the Daniel Boone National Forest.

There is a statewide burn restriction in effect for fall forest fire season, meaning burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland area is allowed only in the evening hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. However, further restrictions may be initiated at the local level through county burn bans and local ordinances. County burn bans are issued by the county judge-executive and restrict burning even further than what is required at the state level.

“I would just be mindful of any fire that’s out there right now. Whether it’s your stove, campfire, or if you are smoking, or even if you have chains that are dragging behind you, the national forest and surrounding areas are in rip conditions,” said Benke.

Intentionally setting fire is a felony under state law and is punishable by up to five years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines. With 99% of all forest fires in the state being caused by humans, officials say it’s imperative that folks work to do their part in restricting their burning to help the firefighting efforts.

“You know, fire is one of those things that we always want to be cautious of, so there are state laws in effect, and we just want to be mindful of those conditions right there out on the ground. We want to reduce those risks because we want to take care of the forest and the forest users,” said Benke.

Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency for the forest fires on November 9th.

Twenty-one counties total are under burn bans.

There are only 16 active fires right now in the state, down from the 55 reported at one point last week.

