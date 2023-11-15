Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Crews battling fire in Nicholasville neighborhood

Crews are responding to a fire in a neighborhood on Cool Breeze Road.
Crews are responding to a fire in a neighborhood on Cool Breeze Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nicholasville, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are battling a fire in Jessamine County.

The flames sparked early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood on Cool Breeze Road, off Ashgrove Road. Officials have not said if anyone is hurt or what started the fire.

WKYT has a crew at the scene gathering information.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Hundreds of people filled this Anderson County School board meeting.
Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct
Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says

Latest News

Fayette County officials working on the Digital Access Project, known as DAP, celebrated...
WATCH | DAP project celebrates digitizing 70,000 files
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (11/14/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (11/14/2023)
This all stems from a deadly robbery attempt in January of 2016, in which the prosecution says...
WATCH | Jury deliberations ongoing in Lexington murder trial
It was a packed meeting room as the Social Services and Public Safety Committee of Lexington’s...
WATCH | Public comment heard on proposal to ban income-based housing discrimination