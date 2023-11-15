Fatal incident under investigation in Carter County
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police confirmed on Wednesday morning it is investigating after two men were found dead on Tuesday evening.
According to KSP, two men were found dead outside of a home on Matthew Lane in the Fultz community of Carter County.
Troopers got a call to provide assistance to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office around 11:20 p.m.
The Carter County Coroner was also on scene.
Further information has not been released.
