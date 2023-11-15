FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Friday Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another really nice and mild day out there and we have one more before a stout fall cold front arrives Friday. As I’ve been saying, this is the opening act to a much bigger storm system rolling in here early Thanksgiving week.

Let’s go ahead and start with the Friday front. This boundary rolls through here with an increasing round of showers. These showers increase across central and eastern Kentucky and should be able to spit out some decent rainfall numbers. Don’t be surprised if some of us pick up more than a half inch of rain out of this. There’s even the chance to push an inch in the southeast.

Temps behind this come back down to a seasonable brand of chill with upper 40s and low 50s for highs and lows deep in the 20s.

This sets the stage for a major storm system to develop and roll from the southern plains through our region and into the northeast from Monday through Wednesday. The evolution of this is still a work in progress and will be for a while longer as the models struggle in figuring out how much of a phased system we get.

Is this all southern branch energy? If so, we get a lot of rain and wind followed by colder temps. Do we get, at least, a partial phase with the northern branch of the jet stream? If so, we get rain, wind, crashing temps to some winter weather.

The jury is still out on which one wins the battle.

