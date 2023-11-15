Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown police share tips on protecting your home from burglaries

In an effort to connect more with their neighbors, the Georgetown Police Department is opening...
In an effort to connect more with their neighbors, the Georgetown Police Department is opening their doors to answer all your burning questions.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Studies show the holiday season is one of the busiest times of year for thieves.

With Christmas one month away, Georgetown Police are sharing some tips on protecting your home from burglars.

“We do get an increase of burglaries, and we just want the public to be aware and be cautious and look out,” said Georgetown Assistant Chief of Police Josh Nash.

Nash says the most important step you can take is securing any doors and windows in your home, including your garage door.

“The burglaries we see are typically people who leave their garage door open, and they go into their vehicles inside their garage overnight,” said Nash.

He says as we approach Christmas, you might consider leaving presents in your car to hide them from your kids. “That’s probably not a good idea. If you don’t have a habit of locking your vehicle. The safest thing is to bring it inside your house and make sure all your doors are locked at night,” said Nash.

Police say investing in high-security locks and alarm systems is never a bad idea. It’s also important to post warning signs and window decals on your property. Nash says not only will this help deter criminals, but having surveillance video can also help police identify those responsible in case of a burglary.

“We get vehicle descriptions, we have the flock cameras that allow us to put that information inside their system, and we can try to identify a vehicle that way, and we have in the past, which is very beneficial,” said Nash.

Nash says burglaries are often crimes of opportunity, so being proactive is one of the best ways to prevent theft.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

