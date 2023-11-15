How to prepare your car for winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter weather season is on its way, and there are a few things you need to do with your car to best prepare yourself for the upcoming months.

Ian Eldridge, with the longstanding Ashley’s Wheel and Brake, is hoping to share some winterization knowledge with drivers just like his Dad and Grandpa did before him

“Every time it gets cold, we always have people call,” Eldridge says.

Certain vehicle operations are affected by the weather, making you require seasonal maintenance.

“Breaks and tires are very important because if you can’t start, and you can’t stop case you don’t have the proper traction or grip, you are going to get into a wreck and hurt somebody,” said Eldridge

Ice, freezing rain, snow and hail are just some of the factors that can play into slick winter roads. In these scenarios, traction is key. Checking your tire’s tread before the first snow will be essential to maintain safety on the roads. Another operation affected by cooler temperatures is tire pressure – which plays into your vehicle’s traction as well.

“When you don’t have proper air pressure in your tire, you aren’t going to have proper traction on the road. And when you lose that air pressure, it doesn’t come back when it warms up,” said Eldridge.

Tire pressure can decrease about one pound per square inch for every 10 degrees the temperature drops. It’s not due to air escaping but rather the air inside the tire condensing. Once it does that, it takes up less space inside the tire.

“Go by a trusted mechanic and have them look over your car, and just ask, ‘Hey, am I good for winter?’” said Eldridge.

So, as those temps creep colder and colder, make sure your car is set up to keep you and your loved ones safe.

