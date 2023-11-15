Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quick temperature dip comes after some very mild days

It looks like we are in for a ride
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures will remain elevated at a very nice level until we hit Friday. Even at that point, it won’t be an extreme drop but a sign that it is here!

Many of us will top out deep in the 60s this afternoon. Just think, a high around 65 or better could be what you experience for the warmest part of the day. You’ll do it again on Thursday. I think there’s even a shot a random thermometer or two will hit right at 70 degrees. Those numbers will not be as widespread in our region but some of you have a decent chance at it.

A cold front will enter the area on Friday. The timing should allow some of us to reach the 60s for a brief period and then fall to the 50s for the warmest part of the day. Well... what should be the warmest part of the day! Rain will make it feel pretty cool around here. These rainfall totals will not bring an extremely high amount to our area.

We are keeping a very close eye on Thanksgiving week. There is certainly a big-time system that will be blowing across the country. How will it ultimately impact us? That’s what we have to stay on top of this week and next!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

