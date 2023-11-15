Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Jury deliberations ongoing in Lexington murder trial

Marquess Smith, (left) Marique Sturgis (right)
Marquess Smith, (left) Marique Sturgis (right)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After nearly eight years of waiting, the cases against Marquess Smith and Marique Sturgis are set to finally reach their conclusion in court.

Jurors are still deliberating after the circuit court judge’s office says the jury got the case around noon.

This all stems from a deadly robbery attempt in January of 2016, in which the prosecution says Sturgis Smith and three others coordinated an attack on 18-year-old Caleb Hallett and his friend.

The two were parked in a car on University Avenue when investigators said two masked men shot at them.

The trial began last week, as the Herald-Leader reported Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird used cell phone evidence and ballistics casings to prove that Smith shot and killed Hallett while Sturgis shot the other victim, who survived.

Two of the other suspects, Christopher Allen and Ricky Auxier, also testified as part of their plea deals. However, the defense attorneys in this case say Allen and Auxier can’t be trusted, calling them “documented liars” who orchestrated their story to police.

The Herald-Leader says attorney Daniel Whitley went on to say the prosecutors’ evidence was “shaky” and “unreliable.”

Baird admitted the two suspects were liars but said the evidence brought truth to light, as it showed both Sturgis and Smith were involved in the planning of the robbery and that they were both at the scene on that night in early January.

This case has taken multiple twists and turns, as prosecutors initially sought the death penalty back in 2017. Then, a mistrial was declared in May of 2022 when the court couldn’t find enough jurors.

But a year and a half later, they have their jury, and the decision is now down to them, so we may finally be reaching the end of this long legal road.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Hundreds of people filled this Anderson County School board meeting.
Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct

Latest News

Anyone, anywhere, can utilize records through the database.
DAP project celebrates digitizing 70,000 files
J.T. Cure and New Frontier have spent this past year designing and a collaboration hat. The hat...
Grammy Award winning musician J.T. Cure partners with Kentucky's New Frontier for a good cause
J.T. Cure
Grammy-winning eastern Kentucky musician teaming up with New Frontier for good cause
Lexington restaurants and retailers may be able to sell alcohol on Sundays earlier in the day...
Lexington moves forward to expand Sunday alcohol sales