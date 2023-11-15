Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Champions Classic

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, IL. (WKYT) - The No. 17 Kentucky men’s basketball team (2-1) fell to the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) 89-84 in the Champions Classic Tuesday night in Chicago’s United Center.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves led the way for UK with 24 points, eight rebounds, and an assist. Sophomore forward Adou Thiero added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson had a game high 27 points, 21 rebounds and three steals.

No. 9 Duke (2-1) beat No. 18 Michigan State (1-2) 74-65 in the early game of the Champions Classic.

It was also announced earlier in the day that the Champions Classic will be in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on November 12, 2024. The Wildcats and Blue Devils will play each other.

The Cats are back in action Friday when they host Stonehill at Rupp Arena for a 7:00 P.M. tip-off. The game is streaming only on SEC Network +.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to an explosion and fire at a well site just northwest of Alexander...
Body found in ditch along Kentucky highway
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Hundreds of people filled this Anderson County School board meeting.
Hundreds attend Anderson Co. school board meeting amid allegations of inappropriate conduct
Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says

Latest News

UK's Ajae Petty vs. Austin Peay
UK Women’s Basketball takes first loss of the season
Jayden Quaintance, the top-ranked center in the Class of 2024, has signed with Kentucky.
Jayden Quaintance signs with Kentucky
Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16
UK Men’s Basketball lands commitment from state’s top prospect
Ajae Petty vs. USC-Upstate
UK women’s basketball commands USC-Upstate