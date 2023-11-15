Loaded gun found at Lexington high school
Nov. 15, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools officials say a loaded gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Wednesday morning.
District leaders say the gun was in a backpack.
They found it as a student walked through the metal detectors.
FCPS police arrested that student.
In a letter to parents, Dunbar’s principal said the student is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
The student could also face additional charges.
