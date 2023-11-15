Everyday Kentucky
Loaded gun found at Lexington high school
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools officials say a loaded gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Wednesday morning.

District leaders say the gun was in a backpack.

They found it as a student walked through the metal detectors.

FCPS police arrested that student.

In a letter to parents, Dunbar’s principal said the student is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

The student could also face additional charges.

